A Bicentennial Concert by the DaPonte String Quartet, “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine” with guest artist Eric LaPerna (percussion) will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Universal Unitarian Church, 1 Middle St., in Brunswick.

The program will highlight significant events along Maine’s pre-statehood timeline (from the 16th to the early 19th centuries), with selected music to share some of the cultural influences.

The chronological arc of this program of early Maine music traces a long period of lasting European colonization in the region. Over time English military forces in combination with colonial and imperial policies as well as deadly pathogens that devastated native villages led to Euro-American dominance in the region.

In the face of this onslaught, Native American persistence in Maine, and the trans-national northeast more broadly, stands as a witness to a remarkable human accomplishment built upon the adaptive skills and knowledge that are the foundation of indigenous cultures and societies.

For more information, contact Lisa Westkaemper at 940-595-1917 or [email protected], or visit daponte.org.

