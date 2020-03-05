When Trump was found not guilty by the Republican Senate, that’s the day democracy died in our beloved country. Trump is a liar, racist, hypocrite, and a vindictive person. He just fired two people whose only offense was telling the truth.

I fought for and love this country. I was brought up to tell the truth, no matter what. I also know what’s right and what’s wrong. The Republicans have sold their souls to the Devil. They have to live with that. Most will have no remorse. Shame on Sen. Collins. She said that Trump has learned his lesson. How can she defend him now?

I will do everything in my power to make sure Collins doesn’t get reelected. She has done a lot to help thispPresident in his quest to ruin this country.

Trump deserves to be impeached and removed from office. He has criticized the handicapped, Native Americans, and a Gold Star mother and father.

If he has any good qualities, I’ve yet to see them.

Thomas Lohnes

China Village

