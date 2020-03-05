AUGUSTA — Maine-ly Harmony women’s chorus will hold a guest night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., for women and girls to discover the harmony of the cappella barbershop style of music.

All are welcome to observe or join in the singing and get to meet chorus members over refreshments. Singers need not know how to read music; but are provided with music tracks. Kathy Greason is the director.

For more information, call 623-1595 or email [email protected]

