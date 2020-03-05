MADISON – Grace Linkletter, of Athens, a senior at Madison Area Memorial High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Christopher LeBlanc.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout her years at Madison high school, Linkletter has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community. As a student, she is thorough and interested in learning. She understands the importance of honoring commitments, meeting deadlines, being honest and giving one’s best effort in all tasks, according to the release.

Linkletter, Leblanc and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 4 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost. Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school.

