Maine-ly Harmony and Back Bay Four will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at UMA Jewett Hall, 46 University Drive, in Augusta.

These two a capella groups were a hit when they performed in the Concerts at Jewett series in 2018. They return with even more awards to their credit.

Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and is free for children 12 and younger.

For tickets, visit umasc.org, call 621-3551 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: