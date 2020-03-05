Maine-ly Harmony and Back Bay Four will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at UMA Jewett Hall, 46 University Drive, in Augusta.
These two a capella groups were a hit when they performed in the Concerts at Jewett series in 2018. They return with even more awards to their credit.
Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and is free for children 12 and younger.
For tickets, visit umasc.org, call 621-3551 or email [email protected].
