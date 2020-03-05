SKOWHEGAN — The process of selecting a new team nickname and mascot in Maine School Administrative District 54 has yielded 305 suggestions to replace “Indians.”

District administrators are now moving into the next phase of the nickname and mascot selection process.

At Thursday night’s meeting of the MSAD 54 board of directors, Assistant Superintendent Jon Moody said 1,627 suggestion forms were received, with 1,422 coming through an online portal and 75 delivered as hard copies.

Because some forms had multiple suggestions, Moody said, the total number of forms differed from the total number of submissions.

“The math doesn’t match the entries (for that reason),” Moody said. “Some (of the suggestions) make you smile. We are just beginning to sit down with administrators going over them.”

The “official” mascot selection process began Jan. 15 with suggestion forms available online and on paper. The portal was closed Feb. 24.

The next step is for the administrative staff to go through the suggestions and filter out those that are inconsistent with district standards and policies.

After the Support Services Committee and the Education Policy and Programming Committee review the suggestions, each committee is expected to bring forward five options for consideration.

MSAD 54 Superintendent Brent Colbry suggested each committee designate time at upcoming meetings to going through the suggestions as they also begin work on the upcoming budget proposal.

Once the suggestions are trimmed to five from each committee, the proposals will be shared with students in grades six through 12, who will be asked to provide feedback.

After that, the two committees will reconvene to review the feedback and make final recommendations to the MSAD 54 board, which will then vote on the finalists.

There is no timeline for when the nickname and mascot selection process must be completed. Colbry said if a new nickname and mascot are selected, they will be implemented for the 2020-21 school year.

In other matters, Moody told the board the school district is searching for substitute teachers. Those interested should contact Moody at the MSAD 54 administrative office.

MSAD 54 includes Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: