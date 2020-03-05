NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record, capping the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

The Rangers center recorded the NHL’s first five-goal game since Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine did it in an 8-4 win over St. Louis on Nov. 24, 2018. Zibanejad joined Don Murdoch (Oct. 12, 1976) and Mark Pavelich (Feb. 23, 1983) as Rangers with five goals in a game.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin had two goals, including the tying score with 43 second remaining in regulation.

FLYERS 4, HURRICANES 1: Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and four players scored to lead host Philadelphia to its eighth straight win.

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division, who moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Capitals.

LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 0: Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and Tampa Bay won at home.

Vasilevskiy got his 21st career shutout. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning.

Carey Price finished with 19 saves for Montreal, which was shut out for the first time this season.

PENGUINS 4, SABRES 2: Patric Hornqvist scored twice as visiting Pittsburgh extended Buffalo’s losing streak to five.

Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored, and Evgeni Malkin had two assists.

NOTES

HURRICANES: Defenseman Brett Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Pesce, 25, had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games.

