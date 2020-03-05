HARMONY – Agnes I. (Bailey) Grant, 88, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan after a short illness. She was born March 2, 1931 in Cambridge, the daughter of Erald and Elizabeth (Ham) Bailey.

She married Jack Grant on Nov. 21, 1953. They moved to Harmony in 1960 to raise their family. She was a housewife and remembered for her cooking, especially yeast bread, pies, fudge, and pickles. The family looked forward to Christmas and getting a sample of whatever craft she was into at the time. She loved her family and getting visits from them.

Agnes is survived by two sons, Dennis Bailey and companion Darla of Canaan, Leon Grant of Harmony, daughter, Diane Gould and husband David of St. Albans; grandchildren, Mandy Pickering and husband Phil, Chad Bailey and wife Annette, Casey Murrell and husband Nathan, Beth Engberg and husband Burt, Jason Gould and wife Temi; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Beatrice Reall, Rita Lewis, Nancy Conners and Charlotte Stajenda; an aunt, Winnefred Bane; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; one infant sister, Mary, and two brothers, Elwin and Duane.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in her memory to

Harmony Ambulance

1 Main Street

Harmony, ME 04942

