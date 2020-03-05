ROME – 1st Sgt. Charles E. Jaques Sr., retired USMC, 92, of Wildwood Estates, died Feb. 27, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born in Natick, Mass. on Nov. 8, 1927, the son of Albert and Helene (Nater) Jaques.

1st Sgt. Jaques attended Mount Herman School for Boys in Gill, Mass., graduating early in 1945 at 17 years old to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps for the duration of World War II. He was recalled to active duty in 1950 due to the outbreak of the Korean Conflict, and ultimately served on active duty as a Marine infantryman for nearly 24 years of honorable service, which also included the post World War II occupation in China and two combat tours during the Vietnam War in 1965 and 1969. 1st Sgt. Jaques was transferred to the Fleet Marine Force Reserve in 1970, and to the Marine Corps retired list in 1977. He was a life member of the China Marine Association, life member of 2nd Battalion 4th Marines Association, life member of 1st Marine Division Association, and a member of the National Rifle Association.

1st Sgt. Jaques also served as a U.S Customs Service Agent from 1971 to 1992, assigned to the border stations at Calais, Champlain, N.Y., and Daquaam, and the U.S. Customs office at Toronto International Airport, Toronto, ON, Canada.

He was an avid fisherman his entire life, and was dedicated to the protection and preservation of American’s constitutional rights. For the last two decades of his life, he was a faithful believer in Jesus, and served as a dedicated member of the Augusta Church of Christ.

His wife, Irene (Conant) Jaques, preceded him in death.

Surviving are five sons, Charles Jaques Jr. and his wife, Holly of St. Augustine, Fla., William Jaques of Exeter, N.H., Peter Jaques and his wife, Kathleen of St. Augustine, Fla., Richard Jaques and his wife, Beth of Stafford, Va., and Alan Jaques and his wife, Shari of Windsor; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no public visiting hours planned. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.

Burial with military honors will follow in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

