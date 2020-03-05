WINSLOW – Edith “Edie” McDonough moved to her heavenly home on Feb. 27, 2020, from her home in Winslow. She was born Feb. 1, 1927, in the Village of Derby, the daughter of Cleon and Mary (Shaw) Cole. Her father died when she was just 3 years old, after that with her mother and 10 siblings they moved often. She attended schools in Bangor, Boston, and Milo, where she spent the remainder of her childhood.

In 1950, she went to Ware, Mass. to visit her brother and stayed for 10 years. While in Ware she worked and made a home for her relatives that followed her out there. It was in Ware that she met her future husband, Roland. She moved to Waterville in 1960, and they were married the following year at the Sacred Heart Church. They settled in Fairfield where they raised their family.

Edie worked from home once her children were born and raised her girls along with many children that she provided daycare for, for nearly 15 years. She was known to many children as Aunt Edie. She later worked in the kitchen at Lawrence Junior High and Senior High School, then at the Waterville Boys and Girls Club, and volunteered at the Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry.

Her door was always open to anyone needing a place to stay, whether it was for a day or months. She took in her mother-in-law, stepfather, siblings, nieces and nephews. No one was turned away. Her nieces and nephews often referred to her as their favorite aunt. Her daughters’ friends often thought of her as their second mother. Edie was known for her quick wit and making everyone smile. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone that didn’t love her.

She was a communicant of the Corpus Christi Parish and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Fairfield and Saint John the Baptist Church in Winslow.

She was predeceased by husband, Roland in 1987; she was also predeceased by her parents; stepfather, Harry Dineen; her older brothers, Philip, Cleon and Calvin Cole, her older sisters, Althea Goodwin, Kathleen Marco, and youngest sister, Eileen Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Bonnell and her fiancée, Gary Works of Winslow, and Bridget and her husband Brian “Barney” Wright of Clinton; her grandchildren, Tyler and Nicole Bonnell (Stephen French), and Caleigh Wright and her husband, Andrew Miller; her great-grandchildren, Torrey and Henry Miller, and Elliot and Emmet French. She is also survived by her younger siblings, Shirley Cole of Dover, Margaret Grzywacz, Bernard and Robert Dineen of Ware Mass. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Edith had many good friends during her time here, many have passed, but some very special ones remain, including her lunch friends, Barbara Joseph, Germaine Jackson, Julie Gilbert, Joan Gilman, Jackie Woods, and Patty Shea, and other dear friends, Rodney and Diane Pelletier, Clip Berglund, Betty Loubier and many more.

A celebration of Edie’s Life will take place on Pattee Pond at a date yet to be determined. Friends and family are all invited.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Interfaith Food Pantry

c/o Nancy Marcoux

35 Savage St.

Fairfield, ME 04937

would be greatly

appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous