WATERVILLE – Linda D. (Card) Champine, 70, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville with family and friends by her side. She was born April 9, 1949 in Framingham, Mass., the daughter of Reginald J. Card and Mildred (Keanney) Sukeforth.

She worked at various jobs including Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville, Pleasant Hill Nursing Home in Fairfield and the chicken plant in Winslow. She enjoyed cooking, coloring, and knitting.

Linda is survived by four daughters, Lynn Giles and partner Louis Carey of Waterville, Lisa Moulton and husband Travis of Oakland, Barbara Smith and partner Patty of Winslow, and Kathy Merrill of Gardiner, sons, Mike “Pinkyman” Sturtevant of Fairfield, Stephen Giles and wife Jeane of Waterville; seven sisters, Cynthia Vasilatone and husband Mark of Bethleham, Pa., Bridget Sanipas and husband Wayne of Unity, Annette Cafro of Alpha, N.J., Patricia Cunningham of Flemington, N.J., Regina Kihlstadius and husband Todd of Clearbrook, Minn., Darlene Morgan of Clinton, Regina Cook, three brothers, Reginald Card of Whitehouse, N.J., Jeffrey Card of Searsport, Tim Card and wife Lindsey of Washington state; stepmother, Toni LaRochelle Card Godown of Troy; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you goes out to the nurses and staff at Mount Saint Joseph, 2nd floor Harbor in Waterville, and a thank you to Jannita Moulton for the after care.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW on Main Street, Fairfield.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous