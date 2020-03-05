CHINA – Peter Howard Gooldrup, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Peter was born in Waterville on Aug. 11, 1940, the son of Arthur and Yvonne (Butler) Gooldrup. He attended China Elementary School and earned his GED in 1970.

He worked for the State of Maine Department of Transportation from 1959, until his retirement in 1995.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Yvonne; siblings, Connie, Christine, Norman, and Barbara; son-in-law, Frank; sister-in-law, Violet and brother-in-law, David.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce M. Gooldrup; children, Richard P. (Marjorie), Ann Breton, Theresa Gooldrup, and Becky Kosis; grandchildren, Amanda King, Derek King (Tiffany), Miranda Kosis, Dale Kosis, and Mary Gooldrup; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Thomas Boucher, Angel and Brooklyn King, and Colton Shaw; and siblings, Arthur Gooldrup, Lillian Belcher (Jim), Mary Champine, and James Gooldrup (Irene).

At Peter’s request, there will be no services.

The family would like to thank the emergency crew at Thayer Hospital for their kindness and the China First Responders who worked so hard for us.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

