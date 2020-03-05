WAYNE – On Monday, March 2, 2020, Priscilla Stevenson (Berry), 102, of Wayne, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Priscilla was born on June 14, 1917 in her family home in Wayne to Joseph and Bertha Lothrop Berry. She was proud of her upbringing on the family farm; many fond memories were shared with family and friends from this time, including, as a youth, walking the family’s cattle to and from their pasture down the road along the brook. The foundations for becoming an accomplished cook started at her mother’s side. After elementary school years in Wayne and high school in Livermore Falls, she earned her teaching certificate at Farmington Normal School. She attended Boston University earning a bachelor’s degree and then, later, the University of Maine for her master’s degree. She started teaching in South Portland then Arlington and Lynnfield, Mass. As a later second career, she enjoyed many years teaching 3rd graders at Winthrop Elementary School, Maine. Her creative and inquiring mind led her to accomplishments in many fields including music (flute and piano), gardening, painting, handcrafts and community leadership. Priscilla was well known for her beautiful and extensive flower gardens which she loved to share, and she traveled many times through North America, Europe and Asia. Priscilla and T. Douglas O. Stevenson were married July 5, 1947, in a garden wedding, followed by a reception at the Androscoggin Yacht Club where they were active lifelong members. Together they raised six sons all while owning and operating a chicken farm and raising sheep and then, following an unfortunate but propitious barn fire, became beloved teachers in Wayne and Winthrop. She mastered the nurturing of a household of active boys and preparing meals for a crowd which led to her love of entertaining. There were always extra seats at her beautifully decorated Easter and Thanksgiving dinner tables. Priscilla and her family have been especially grateful that she was able to enjoy living in her home until the last month of her life and appreciated the generous and kind support of friends and community which made this possible. Special thanks to her caregivers, Laurie Barboza, Debbie Diamond, and Nelda Bond. Priscilla was predeceased by her husband in 1998; and son, Christopher H. in 2012. She was also predeceased by her infant brother, Perley, brother, Capt. Joseph Ford Berry (WWII-KIA, Sicily); parents, Joseph and Bertha; and brother-in-law, Albert H. Stevenson and his wife Alexandra K. Stevenson. She is survived by her sons and their spouses of Wayne, Douglas and Holly, Ford and Susan, Craig and Betty, Betty A., David and Hazel, John and Ruth of No. Yarmouth; and nephew, Joseph Ford Murray and Mamie, Honolulu, Hawaii. Also surviving Priscilla are her grandchildren, many of whom have made homes in Wayne, Sarah and Jay Morton, Fla., Abbie Stevenson, Massachusetts, Rachel and Andrew McPhedran, Vermont, Taylor and Megan Stevenson, Tyler and Mackenzie Stevenson, Tom and Ashley Stevenson, Joseph and Alanna Stevenson, Fayette, Megan and John Bourque, Readfield, Heather and Tim Gallant, Zachary and Natalie Stevenson, Tim Stevenson, Oregon, Rebecca Stevenson, Oklahoma, Casey Stevenson, Washington, D.C., Tracy and Lt. Patrick McAleer, Florida, and Jason Stevenson, Ohio. She had many special great-grandchildren, Sophia Morton, Wyatt and Isaac Stevenson, Hadley, Hannah and Ford Stevenson, Evelyn, Lydia and Olena Stevenson, Mason and Ryan Bourque, Spencer and Logan Gallant and Cooper and Garrett Stevenson. A community celebration of Priscilla’s life is planned for June 6 at 1 p.m., at the Wayne Community Church followed by a reception at the Androscoggin Yacht Club. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Donations in celebrationof Priscilla’s accomplishedand touching life may be made to theWayne Community Churchof which was alifelong member(P.O. Box 300, Wayne)or theCary Memorial Library(P.O. Box 127, Wayne)each of which held a special place in Priscilla’s heart.

