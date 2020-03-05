OAKLAND – Wallace “Wally” Lawson Sheive was a lifelong resident of Oakland and spent his summers on Gouldsboro Point. He was 88 years old when he passed over on Feb. 26, 2020, on his own terms from Parkinsons at Lakewood in Waterville.

He was born in Oakland on June 30, 1931. He attended Williams High School where he graduated in 1951. After graduation, he served in the Airforce as an Airman First Class during the Korean War, June 12, 1951 to June 11, 1955. He obtained his Master Electrician license in 1972, and he worked for Central Maine Power Company for 41 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of the Oakland-Sidney Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Masonic Messalonskee Lodge #113, in Oakland and a member of the American Legion Post #8 in Cherryfield. He had also been a member of the Lobster Association of Maine.

Wally was married to the love of his life, Marlene B. Sheive, for 48 years until she passed in 2000. They started dating when they were both in the 8th grade. Together they built a summer home on Gouldsboro Point that was both of their life’s passion. There he was able to enjoy his pastime activity of lobstering.

He enjoyed lobstering, deer and duck hunting, fishing and ham radio, and enjoying time with family. He loved spending time near the ocean at his summer home on Gouldsboro Point.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arno and Esther (Burton) Sheive; his wife, Marlene (Lessard) Sheive; his sister-in-law and husband, Janice (Lessard) and Jack Waite; his lifelong friend, Delbert Decker; and two nephews, Aaron Sterling and Joel Waite.

He will be missed by his furry companion, Fluffa-do 2; and his grandpuppies, Bella, Chip, Micky and Kodie.

He is survived by his children, Candace Douce and her husband, Barrington of Massachusetts, Jeffrey Sheive and his wife, Deb of Oakland, and Lori Sheive of Oakland. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Melinda Parker, and his brother-in-law, John Sterling and his wife, Debra; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Graham Sprague and his wife, Audra and their children, Colby and Colin; Galen Sprague and his wife, Karen and their children, Barrett and Ayla; Brayden Sheive and his wife, Aileen, and Dane Douce.

He has been blessed with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jason Parker and his wife, Kim and their children, Taylor and Trevor; Jessica Reynolds and her husband, John and their children, Hayley, Parker, Tucker and Dexter; Justin Parker and his wife, Sarah and their children, Penelope and Kash; Tyler Sterling and his wife, Danielle and their children, Henry and Eleanor.

A graveside service officiated by Pastor Sungmin Jeon of the Oakland-Sidney Methodist Church will take place at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. Immediately after there will be a “celebration of life” at the Oakland-Sidney Methodist Church.

On May 16, 2020, the family will be fulfilling Wally’s wish of having some of his ashes scattered at high tide at “camp” on Gouldsboro Point.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the wonderful staff who cared for our dad, grandfather, uncle at the Northern Lights Emergency Room as he waited for a placement at the Lakewood facility. We would like to say an additional “thank you” to all the staff who provided comfort to him and guidance for the family at the Lakewood facility. The Sheive’s family greatly appreciated your professional and caring manor. Thank you!!

In lieu of flowers,

the family is requesting donations to the

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

