OAKLAND – Walter Felix Shuman, 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 24, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Rumford to Felix Peter and Mary Ann (Buchoinis) Shuman.

At the age of 4 he moved with his mother and father to their farm in New Sharon where he spent his youth. After his farm chores were complete, he could be found fishing, hunting, snowshoeing, and just enjoying what the great outdoors had to offer. You would often hear him mention that he had the best childhood.

He graduated from New Sharon High School where he excelled in both basketball and baseball. He served in the army as a military policeman in France during the Korean Conflict. He attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland, and upon graduation worked for Stone and Webster Engineering where he met his wife Jane. He was employed by Chas. T. Main for 15 years as an electrical field engineer and during this time he pursued his education and obtained his degree in electrical engineering. His job with Chas. T. Main took him to many states across the country and also to the maritime providences of Canada. He retired from Scott Paper Company as the maintenance manager of the Somerset plant.

In his retirement he looked forwarded to spending winters in Florida. Golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling, working with stain glass were some of his many interests. Additionally, he was a life-long learner who enjoyed non-fiction books about Maine, Alaska and any of his other interests. He was a member of the Waterville Country Club for 35 years and an active member of the Smithfield Baptist Church.

Water is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane (Merrill) Shuman; daughters, Wendy Van Der Karr and her husband Peter Fisher, Elizabeth Smith and her husband J.C., Brenda Vachon and her husband David; his grandchildren, Jane, Eric, and Sarah Van Der Karr, Megan and Mackenzie Smith, and Emily Vachon; also, sister-in-law Patricia McKenzie; nieces, Patricia O’Donnell and her husband James, Susan Anghinetti and her husband Joseph, nephews, Greg and Brian McKenzie; along with cousins and several great-nieces and nephews.

Walter was predeceased by his mother, Mary, his father, Felix; his sisters, Aldona Larsen and Anella Jensen; and niece, Paula Larsen.

A celebration of life will be held at the Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Dr., Smithfield, Maine on March 28 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Humane Society of your choice or the Smithfield Baptist Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous