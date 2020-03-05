WATERVILLE – Whitney J. Blakeslee, 64, of Oakland passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 at Thayer Hospital. He was born in Hartford, Conn. on April 26, 1955, a son of the late Hobart and Janet (Barry) Blakeslee.

He attended Waterville High School before enlisting in the United States Marines where he faithfully served his country for four years before being honorably discharged.

On Oct. 25, 1975, he married the love of his life, Mary Crane in Island Falls. They were happily married for the past 44-plus years, working and raising their young family of three children.

His working career consisted of working at Ames Dept. Store, Ace Tire and The Postal Service in Hampden from where he retired. He was also a proud member of The Elks Lodge #905 in Waterville. He enjoyed fishing and riding his ATV, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking day trips with Mary.

“Jim” is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Michelle Trussel and husband Scott, and Talline Blakeslee, his son, Timothy Blakeslee and wife Billie; 10 grandchildren, Iesha, Cameron, James, Savanna and Arianna Blakeslee, Zoē and Athea Trussel, Madison, Alexis and Lily Roberts; one brother, Clifton Blakeslee and wife Laurie, and a sister, Regina Blakeslee. “Jim” was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to thank all those who worked so hard to save “Jim”; his best friend, Allen Crowell, the Fairfield Rescue Crew, Delta Ambulance and the staff of the Thayer Hospital Emergency Room.

Per “Jim’s” request, there will be no visitation. A spring burial service will be scheduled at a later date and held at the family lot at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.

A service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901 www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in “Jim’s” memory to:

The Disabled American Veterans.

