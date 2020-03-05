Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a flexor strain in his left elbow and will shut down his throwing program for another week, interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Thursday.

Sale underwent an MRI on Monday after experiencing soreness in the aftermath of a 15-pitch live batting practice session Sunday. Team doctors consulted with two leading orthopedists, Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal El Attrache, and determined that Tommy John surgery is not recommended at this time.

“He has a flexor strain,” Roenicke said. “The (ulnar collateral ligament) looks the same as it did the last image. The doctors do know there is some correlation with the flexor and the UCL.”

Sale won’t throw for another week, meaning he’ll be shut down from his program for about 10 days in total. He’ll restart his progression by throwing catch, then proceed to bullpens and live (batting practices) if everything goes well.

“Everybody thought with the imaging, that this is the way we should go,” Roenicke said. “Let’s give it a try and see where we are. Hopefully, he’s right back on track and this is just a setback.”

Roenicke acknowledged that Sale’s latest setback will make it unlikely the Red Sox have him available in the first month of the season. Sale was already expected to miss the first two weeks of the season due to the bout with pneumonia that delayed his arrival at camp and will now miss even more time.

Though the MRI showed no change in Sale’s UCL, the news that he has a flexor strain doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods in regards to Tommy John surgery. Flexor strains are often a precursor to the procedure.

The Red Sox are hopeful some rest will alleviate the issue but the club knows there’s a chance the surgical option will need to be reconsidered if Sale doesn’t feel better once he resumes throwing.

“Obviously, there’s a huge concern because of what’s going on,” Roenicke said. “It would be great if this is just the bump in the road and he comes through it and he’s fine. We also know that because of the history, there’s a chance that maybe it doesn’t go as well as we planned and maybe we have to do something.”



SOX ADD PITCHER: The Red Sox have signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year contract, the club announced Thursday. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated Hector Velazquez for assignment.

McHugh, 32, has spent the last six years with the Astros, serving a versatile role in which he made 110 starts and 85 relief appearances for Houston. In that span, he posted a 3.63 ERA and showed flashes of brilliance in both roles, finishing eighth in the voting for the American League Cy Young award in 2015 and later posting a 1.99 ERA in 58 relief appearances in 2018.

With two open rotation spots, the Red Sox will likely look at McHugh as a starter. The righty doesn’t appear likely to be ready for the beginning of the season, as he was just recently cleared to begin throwing after undergoing a tenex procedure to alleviate an elbow issue.

McHugh made 35 appearances (eight starts) in 2019, posting a 4.70 ERA in 74 2/3 innings.

