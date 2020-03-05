DAMARISCOTTA — Sarah Fisher will be the next guest speaker at Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Porter Meeting Hall at 184 Main St. Fisher’s talk will be about fine art painting conservation, illustrated by examples from her career as a museum-based painting conservator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the library.

After retiring in 2012, Fisher and her husband, Derek Webber, relocated from Bethesda, Maryland, to Damariscotta. Fisher serves on the boards of the Salt Bay Chamberfest and the Pemaquid Gallery of Art. She is a member of the Miles Memorial Hospital Art Committee, helping to arrange for and hang exhibitions.

Since her retirement, Fisher has become an oil and watercolor painter, taking classes to improve her skills. During the summer months, she organizes weekly plein air painting groups. Fisher also serves as Chair of the Women’s Winter Network.

She will talk in some detail about the process of painting conservation, about the responsibilities of a museum painting conservator, and also about some of the challenging philosophical issues involved in the field.

Her chat also will cover her adventurous national and international travels serving as an art courier with the museum.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the national award-winning Skidompha Library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: