I’m a sex trafficking and domestic violence survivor. It’s been 10 years since I got out and safely came home to Maine. After being trafficked I became a successful plus-size model in New York City and recently moved home because I felt called to do so. I knew my community needed me to spread awareness on a subject they rarely hits the news: sex trafficking.
I’m currently creating legislation called Maegan’s Bill to help sex trafficking and domestic violence survivors. I’ll be speaking at various middle schools, high schools and libraries to spread awareness statewide. I’m mentored by Survivors Speak USA, which is a nonprofit out of Portland. I’m also working for the company that I ran to when I was escaping my trafficker; T-Mobile has come full circle for me.
I feel beyond blessed to be alive, and I felt called to reach out as a survivor to share my story and spread awareness in Maine.
Maegan Bell
Canaan
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: Books from Farmington country
-
Letters to the Editor
Sex trafficking needs our attention
-
Letters to the Editor
We all can make a difference on hunger
-
Editorials
Our View: Public health big winner in Maine’s special election
-
Letters to the Editor
We have to be there for each other
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.