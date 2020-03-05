SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Norman Bashaw, 24, of Dexter, on May 5, 2019, in Hartland: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 37, of Skowhegan, on June 10, 2019, in Skowhegan: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; fail to give correct name, address or date of birth, 36-hour jail sentence; obscuring motor vehicle plate marks, 36-hour jail sentence.

Jodie L. Dunphy, 67, of Highland Plantation, illegal possession of firearm Oct. 21, 2018, and fraudulently obtaining license or permit Dec. 8, 2016, in Highland Plantation, dismissed. Unlawful possession of wild animal or bird Nov. 3, 2016, in Highland Plantation, $500 fine; unlawful possession of wild animal or bird Nov. 13, 2017, in Highland Plantation, $500 fine.

Brandon Fuller, 23, of Old Town, failure to register vehicle Aug. 6, 2019, in Hartland, $100 fine.

Mykelti M.L. Hight, 22, of Hartland, operate vehicle without license Aug. 26, 2019, in Canaan, $150 fine.

Tobias Hight, 43, of Ripley, on Feb. 12, 2019, in Ripley: domestic violence assault, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence all suspended.

Daniel Robert Hood, 30, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 2, 2019, in Damariscotta, seven-day jail sentence.

William Clifton Maheu, 21, of Fairfield, on May 24, 2019, in Fairfield: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 30-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 30-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, 30-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, 30-day jail sentence.

John McMurphy, 66, no town of residence listed, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 14-hour rule Aug. 22, 2019, in Pittsfield, $250 fine.

Angel C. Pacheco, 47, of Waterbury, Connecticut, on April 5, 2018, in Skowhegan: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 15-year Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful possession of cocaine base, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year sentence.

Frank James Patten Jr., 42, of Jackman, on Sept. 1, 2018, in Jackman: fail to stop all terrain vehicle, 48-hour jail sentence; operating ATV to endanger, 48-hour jail sentence; operate ATV under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Chloe D. Thorndike, 20, of Cornville, marijuana: under 21 years of age and use of drug paraphernalia June 15, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

