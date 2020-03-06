The Democratic Party should learn from watching high school, college, or even professional sports contests. Take a look at the photo in the Feb. 25 sports section of the Morning Sentinel and you’ll know what I mean.

Yes, one team loses and one team wins but when the contest is over, both teams embrace each other and then the losing team goes to the locker room to work out a program that improves their game.

That’s totally unlike the Democrats, who after losing the game three years ago immediately attacked and still continue to attack the winner of the contest.

Democrats should go watch a high school basketball game. They might learn something.

 

Dave Mosher

Burnham

 

