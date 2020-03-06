The Democratic Party should learn from watching high school, college, or even professional sports contests. Take a look at the photo in the Feb. 25 sports section of the Morning Sentinel and you’ll know what I mean.
Yes, one team loses and one team wins but when the contest is over, both teams embrace each other and then the losing team goes to the locker room to work out a program that improves their game.
That’s totally unlike the Democrats, who after losing the game three years ago immediately attacked and still continue to attack the winner of the contest.
Democrats should go watch a high school basketball game. They might learn something.
Dave Mosher
Burnham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: News by the numbers
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t fund abortion with tax dollars
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 6
-
Business
Coronavirus fears clear store shelves of masks, sanitizers, wipes
-
Local & State
Week in Photos Feb. 28-March 6, 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.