Maine Family Planning is currently asking the Maine Legislature for an increase of over $2 million in state tax money to fund their abortion business. In August of last year, Maine Family Planning officially withdrew from the Title X National Family Planning Program. They voluntarily refused federal money because they didn’t want to comply with the Protect Life Rule.

The Protect Life Rule ensures Title X money is being used the way the authors intended it to be used, which is for preventive family planning services. The Protect Life Rule requires the abortion business and health care services to be separate. Central Maine newspapers reported in July 2019, “Maine Family Planning will forgo hundreds of thousands of federal dollars rather than move its abortion services.”

According to a 2018 Marist Poll, 6 in 10 Americans oppose taxpayer-funded abortion. Tolland Group Polling taken at the end of April and the beginning of May 2019 found 62% of Mainers do not want to see tax funds used for abortion services.

Maine Family Planning and other abortion providers want people to believe that state tax money will not go to abortion. If they were able to guarantee taxpayer money will not be used for abortion, well then, they wouldn’t have refused the federal money.

Our tax money should not be used to fund an abortion business. Maine Family Planning refused federal money because they didn’t want to take the necessary steps to ensure tax dollars were not being used to fund abortion. The Legislature has the responsibility to not pass L.D. 1613, because our tax dollars should not be used to fund an abortion business.

Janet LeBlanc

Waterville

