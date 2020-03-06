BANGOR — Husson University has announced the following students were named to its 2019 fall president’s list.
Sabrina M. Poulin, of Augusta, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Master, of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Ryan Douglas Wheelock, of Augusta, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Arika Marie Brochu, of Augusta, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Elementary Education program.
Jacob T. Penney, of Augusta, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in Sports Journalism program.
Eli Peter Michaud, of Belgrade, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
William C. Paradis, of Belgrade, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration program.
Kassie Sue Joler, of Benton, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Payton Michelle Goodwin, of Benton, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Karley L. McCourt, of Bowdoin, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Kyra P. Branch, of Brooks, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Master, of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Sierra A. Fonger, of Brooks, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Joshua R. Buker, of Burnham, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration program.
Julian Oakes, of Canaan, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Legal Studies with a Pre-Law concentration program.
Brooke M. Rogers, of Canaan, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in Marketing Communications program.
Sean Cummings, of Chelsea, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Lilly J. Herrin, of Clinton, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Health Sciences program.
Nathaniel J. Powers, of Fairfield, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor, of Pharmacy program.
Alyssa Lee Hume, of Fairfield, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in International Business program.
Olivia Anne Maynard, of Farmingdale, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Elementary Education program.
Maxwell R. Webster, of Frankfort, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Accounting/Master, of Business Administration program.
Brooke Lynn Moloney, of Gardiner, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Psychology (dual degree) program.
Lauren E. Greenleaf, of Gardiner, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Marcos G. Argueta Guevara, of Greene, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in National/Corporate Security program.
Jill Marie Whynot, of Hallowell, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management program.
Cidney Pratt, of Harmony, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Renee Elizabeth Smith, of Harmony, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Madison O. Hall, of Hartland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Molly Ginn, of Jackson, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration program.
Alexa R. Perkins, of Jay, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor, of Pharmacy program.
Mikenzie A. Parker, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master, of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Brady Walp, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Kortney Lynn McKenna, of Jefferson, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Traviana Higgins, of Jefferson, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Master, of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Kiana S. Oxton, of Knox, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Psychology (dual degree)/Graduate Certificate in Counter Terrorism and Security/Master, of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Austin L. Labbe, of Knox, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Physical Education program.
Keeli Shae Wood, of Lincolnville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing Management program.
Edward Connors, of Litchfield, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor, of Pharmacy program.
Whitney S. Bess, of Madison, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Accounting program.
Dustin Peter Crawford, of Madison, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Health Sciences program.
Rylie M. Mullin, of Madison, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Health Sciences program.
Victoria M. Mullin, of Madison, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor, of Pharmacy program.
Sean M. Whalen, of Madison, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Accounting/Master, of Business Administration program.
Teaka B. Jackson, of Manchester, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor, of Pharmacy program.
Caitlin R. Cushman, of Mercer, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Planning and a Certificate in Accounting program.
Deni M. Federico, of Monmouth, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master, of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Kayla E. Brooks, of Monmouth, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master, of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Parker C. LaFrance, of Montville, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in National/Corporate Security program.
Emma C. Kennard, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor, of Pharmacy program.
Alyssa Ebony Michaud, of Oakland, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Allison A. Leighton, of Oakland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Elementary Education program.
Jada Mei Lin, of Pittston, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing Management program.
Molly D. Tomascik, of Richmond, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master, of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Selena G. Hoyle, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Psychology program.
Alexander D. True, of Sidney, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Daniel J. Turner, of Sidney, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Olivia Anne Lagace, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Brandon Richard Condon, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Sarah Elizabeth Kohl, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in the undeclared program.
Loryn Poulin, of Skowhegan, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor, of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community Certification program.
Alexa Marie Wills, of Skowhegan, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Psychology program.
Russell T. Keene, of Skowhegan, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Autumn Joy Holzworth, of Solon, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in English program.
Evan Jay Holzworth, of Solon, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in Marketing Communications program.
Stevie C. Chayer, of South China, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Paralegal Studies program.
Jessica T. Riley, of Troy, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science program.
Ross J. DeLorenzo, of Unity, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Mackenzie C. Gayer, of Vassalboro, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Health Sciences program.
Katelyn F. White, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Forensic Science program.
Bridget A. Davis, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Psychology program.
Hayley G. Davis, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor, of Physical Therapy program.
Grace Mary Bachelder, of Wayne, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Nursing program.
Allie Anne Beaulieu, of West Gardiner, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Elementary Education program.
Kiara A. Goggin, of West Gardiner, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Psychology program.
Teisha M. Muniz-Faucher, of West Gardiner, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Criminal Justice/Psychology (dual degree) program.
Sarah Louise Guimond, of Winslow, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.
Maria J. Andrew, of Winterport, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Legal Studies with a Pre-Law concentration and a Paralegal Certificate program.
Ryan M. Kenneson, of Winterport, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Integrated Technology with a concentration in Computer Information Systems program.
Brandon T. Smith, of Winterport, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Accounting/Master, of Business Administration program.
Sarah M. Spahr, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master, of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Nicholas Alexander Schlosser, of Winthrop, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor, of Science in Secondary Education with a concentration in English program.
Students who make the president’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average, of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Uncle Al Fund to offer scholarships for Western mountain musicians
-
Community
Hallowell to kick off its ‘Capital for a Day’ celebration March 13
-
Community
Kennebec Historical Society receives gift from CMP
-
Community
Husson University 2019 fall president’s list
-
Schools and Education
Skowhegan area school receives 1,627 responses in search for new team nickname, mascot