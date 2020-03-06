A cold, late spring took its toll on the state lobster catch last year, driving landings down 17 percent.

Maine fishermen hauled 100,725,013 pounds of lobster in 2019, according to figures released Friday by the state Department of Marine Resources at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum. It was the ninth year in a row that Maine broke the 100-million pound mark, but the 2019 haul is the smallest since 2010.

Despite the slow start, Maine fishermen eked out a good year. A 20 percent increase in the per-pound boat price of lobster meant the value of the smaller harvest remained relatively flat, coming in at $485,405,036, despite the double-digit decrease in total landings.

“Even with a slow start last year, Maine’s lobster industry ended the year strong, with landings picking up significantly in the last few months,” said Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “Fishermen held off until the shed happened, so fishing as slow early but picked up later in the year.”

A cold spring delayed the lobster molt, when lobsters shed their old, hard shells and replace them with new soft ones. Maine lobster fishermen usually begin fishing hard after the molt, which generally happens around Independence Day. Last year, however, the molt was almost two months late.

The 16 percent drop in year-end landings was a much better finish to 2019 than state regulators had feared back in September, when year-to-date landings were 40 percent behind where they were at the same time in 2018. By January, however, regulators were confident of a 100-million pound year.

In Maine, where the lobster industry and its supply chain pumps an estimated $1.5 billion a year into the state economy, the timing of the molt rises above a mere scientific observation and turns into an economic indicator that is discussed and documented all along the state’s 3,500 mile coast.

And there is much to discuss this year. The 2019 year-end lobster harvest is the lowest the Maine lobster fleet has recorded since 2010, when the state’s landings totaled 96.2 million pounds. The catch every other year of the decade has surpassed 100 million pounds, with a peak harvest of 132.6 million pounds in 2016.

While scientists and lobstermen debate the long-term future of the fishery, and whether it will go bust in five years as some scientists predict, fishermen can take heart in high boat prices despite the loss of the big China market as a result of the U.S.-China trade war.

The late start to lobster fishing in Maine, which lands more than 80 percent of U.S. lobster, meant there was less lobster available for sale, which probably played a role in driving up the per-pound boat price of lobster by what state regulators said was an estimated 20 percent.

The initial landings report issued Friday morning did not include the 2019 per-pound price, but officials confirmed a 20 percent increase from the 2018 boat price of $4.05 per pound which meant the average price of a pound of lobster in 2019 was a whopping $4.82, the highest since Maine began keeping track in 1880.

“Maine continues to produce the highest quality seafood in the world,” said Gov. Janet T. Mills in a prepared statement about the 2019 landings. “Our lobster industry continues to be one of the most important economic engines in Maine and its reputation is worldwide.”

Lobster drove the value of Maine’s overall commercial marine landings to $673,910,558 in 2019, a $26 million increase over 2018 and the second highest valued landings of all time. Lobster has been the most valuable marine fishery in the U.S. since 2015, according to National Marine Fisheries Service.

But in Maine, it’s not all about lobster. With landings valued at $20.1 million, the state’s second most valuable fishery in 2019 was elvers. Fetching more than $2,000 per pound, elvers were by far the most valuable on a per-pound basis, according to state figures.

Soft-shell clammers fared better in 2019 than the year before, landing 623,000 more pounds than in 2018 and netting a 30 percent higher price, jumping from $1.80 per pound in 2018 to $2.34 per pound in 2018. This made soft-shell clams Maine’s third most valuable species.

The fourth most valuable species was oysters, which netted $7.6 million for 3.2 million pounds, followed by blood worms, a bait used to fish for striped bass that was valued at $6.3 million, and sea urchins, worth about $5.8 million in 2019, according to state data.

“Maine’s fishing and aquaculture industries have shown what hard work, and a commitment to sustainable, responsible harvesting and cultivation practices can accomplish,” Keliher said. “But Maine continues to face challenges associated with climate change, federal whale regulations and working waterfront access.”

