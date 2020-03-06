WATERVILLE – A. Virginia “Ginny” (Mood) Rohman, 97, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died in her home on March 3, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Smyrna, Del., on June 24, 1922, a daughter of the late John B. and Alice. V. (Kiefer) Mood.Mrs. Rohman was a graduate of John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Theodore “Ted” W. Rohman (2011). They were married on Sept. 22, 1943 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Clayton Del. While Ted was in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, their family moved from Delaware to Virginia, then New Hampshire and settling in Augusta in 1960.In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, baking cookies, gardening, reading, word and board games, following the Red Sox and Bruins, and traveling throughout Maine and the Maritimes. Most of all she will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Mrs. Rohman was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta.Mrs. Rohman is predeceased by her brothers, John “Jack” Mood, and Donald Mood. She is survived by eight sons, Theodore Rohman and his wife, Marsha of Waterville, John Michael Rohman and his wife Lynda of Bangor, James Rohman of Waterville, Robert Stephen Rohman and his wife, Christine of Portland, Peter Jeffery Rohman and his wife Marian of Cortez, Colo., Joseph Patrick Rohman and his wife, Diane of Auburn, Kenneth David Rohman and his wife, Venessa of Topsham, and Mark Rohman and his wife, Merrilee of Augusta, four daughters, Mary Gilman and her husband, Owen of Wayne, Pa., Alice Virginia Rohman and her husband, Roger Carpentter of Freeport, Susan Kathleen Corbett and her husband, Michael of Hallowell, and Elizabeth Littlefield and her husband, Paul of Wells; one sister, Alice (Mood) Biter and her husband Edward of Dover, Del., two brothers, James Mood and his wife Carolyn of Smyrna, Del., Gerald Mood and his wife, Linda of Smyrna, Del.; 20 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank the staffs at Woodlands Senior Living, Waterville, and MaineGeneral Hospice for the compassionate care they provided for Mrs. Rohman’s last months of life.Relatives and friends may visit 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Avenue, Augusta. A burial will be scheduled for later in the spring. Condolences to the family may be sent via the funeral home website www.plummerfh.com. Those who desire may make donations in Mrs. Rohman’s memory toSt. Michael School56 Sewall StreetAugusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous