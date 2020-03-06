AUGUSTA – Charlotte “Charlie” Stillwagon, of Fairfield, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020. Charlie was born on Aug. 2, 1950.Charlie was a homemaker living with her partner, Robert Clement.Charlie is survived by her daughter, Darla Shenberger and fiancé Craig Pooler; grandson, Vincent Carwyn; and her beloved dog, Jack.Charlie enjoyed fishing, reading, puzzle books, traveling, music, dancing, and football, specifically the Pittsburgh Steelers. Services will be private. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Charlie during her final days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.