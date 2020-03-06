ANSON – Charlotte Mae (White) Palmer, 78, of Anson, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home in Anson with her family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1942 in Vassalboro, a daughter of Howard and Clina White.

Charlotte had 10 wonderful children that she loved more than anything. She adored each and every one of them. You could see the pride she had for her children in her eyes. On Sept. 4, 1989, she married the love of her life, her rock, and in her last days, her caretaker, Frank Palmer. They spent many summer days fishing, a sport they both loved.

Family meant everything to Charlotte. She loved having her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren around her, filling the house with love and laughter. She was a loving, caring person who opened her heart to everyone around her. On many occasions, she opened her home to those that were in need. She loved listening to her favorite musician, Neil Diamond.

She is predeceased by her parents; her only brother, John White; and her beloved daughters, Bobbi Jo Dunton and Melissa Libby.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank; her children, Eric Shorey, Alan Shorey, Julie LaRochelle, Lisa Shorey, Mark Shorey, Bruce Libby, John Libby, and Shane Black. She is also survived by her 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her good friend, Gale.

Visiting hours will be held at Giberson Funeral Home at 40 Maple Street in Madison on Monday, March 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be a memorial service immediately following visiting hours. A graveside service at Athearn Cemetery in Anson will be held in the spring, date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary, and share service or obituary information to social media, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous