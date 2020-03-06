SCARBOROUGH – Joan Webber Marshall, 88, of Portland and Farmington, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Farmington, Sept. 12, 1931, a daughter of Henry Norton and Margaret (Jackson) Webber.

She graduated from Farmington High School in 1949 and from Wheaton College in 1953 with a B.A. in psychology. On Jan. 1, 1955, she married Richard B. Marshall in Lisbon Falls.

Joan worked closely with her husband, Richard, in various family businesses. From 1962 to 1972, she was the clothing buyer for Peter Webber Ski Shops. When the stores sold in 1973, she was the office manager for the Eastern Operation Center for Reflex Ski Poles. During this time, she was also a designer, salesperson, and bookkeeper for Peter Webber Imports, an Austrian ski apparel company. In 1979, Joan became the Program Director for Mountain Valley Training in East Wilton, where she was responsible for the State and Federal Jobs Training Program. From 1986 to the end of her work career, she enjoyed working for the Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation as a Conference Sales Manager at the Sugarloaf Inn.

From 1973 to 1979, Joan served as a director on the SAD #9 school board, where she also served as vice chairperson and chairperson. For two of these years, she was the director of the State School Board Association. Joan was a member of the Maine Commission for Women in the late 1970s, appointed by Governors James Longley and Joseph Brennan. From 1987 to 1991, she was a member of the Maine Human Resource Development Council, appointed by Governor John McKernan.

Joan enjoyed her involvement with the Farmington Historical Society, the Mt. Blue Garden Club, and the Women’s Fellowship at the Old South Congregational Church in Farmington. She loved to read, golf, garden, and stencil and refinish antique trays and furniture.

Joan was always her children’s and grandchildren’s most devoted fan. She encouraged and followed them in all their academic and athletic interests and was always a positive influence in their lives. She and her husband spent their retired years between their home in Farmington, the family camp on Wilson Lake in Wilton, and their home in West Palm Beach, Fla. She warmly welcomed family and friends into her homes for the holidays and celebrations. She was blessed with many life-long friends whom she cherished. She was a friend to all, an inspiration to many, and an effortlessly gracious person. She will be dearly missed as a sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, William Jay Marshall of Carrabassett Valley, her daughter, Jill Webber Marshall and her husband, Michael B. Prior of Portland; grandsons, Craig B. Marshall of Boston and James W. Marshall of East Burke, Vt., granddaughters, Abbey M. Prior of Portland and Whitney J. Guerrero and her husband, Luke of Pittsford, N.Y.; great-grandson, Wyatt Prior Hutchins, great-granddaughter, Gemma Joan Guerrero; brothers, Peter N. Webber Sr. of Carrabassett Valley and H. Norton Webber Jr. of Waterville.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard B. Marshall who died Oct. 28, 2017; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Guerrero, and a great-grandson, Rory John Guerrero.

Joan’s family would like to thank the staff of the special care unit at Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their loving care of Joan during this time.

Public memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, from the Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington. A comfort reception will be held in the church vestry following the services, hosted by the Hospitality Committee of the Church. All are welcome. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Memories may be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Joan’s memory to the

Nana Webber After School Ski Program

a children’s program for beginner skiers,

c/o The Titcomb Mountain Ski Education Foundation

P.O. Box 43

Farmington, ME 04938

Please note on the check that it is for this program

in memory of

Joan W. Marshall.

