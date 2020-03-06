CROWLEY, La. – John Edward “Jack” O’Donnell III, formerly of Augusta, died Feb. 29, 2020, in Crowley, La., at the age of 79, after a long illness. Jack was the oldest of five children born to John Edward O’Donnell Jr. and Katherine Ann (Concannon) O’Donnell. He spent his early years in Taunton, Mass., and Hamden, Conn., before the family moved to Maine in 1952. He was educated in Winthrop and Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School in 1958.

After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy, the majority of the time aboard the USS Des Moines, the flagship of the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean. He was among the first U.S. sailors to disembark in the former Yugoslavia when President Tito welcomed better relations with the west during the Cold War.

After the Navy, Jack pursued a bachelor of science degree in business administration and accounting at Boston College, graduating in 1965. He worked as an accountant for Peat, Marwick, and Mitchell in Portland and as a budget analyst for the Great Northern Paper Company in Millinocket before moving to the south when Great Northern merged with the Great Southern Paper Company.

The most important period in his adult life began when Jack met his future wife, Jackie, and later married her on June 5, 1970. After some travel, including a stint in Toronto, Ontario, Jack and Jackie eventually settled in Eunice, La. There they raised their son, Billy (William).

A new business opportunity later led Jack and Jackie to Wichita, Kan. and Jack worked in sales for EST International, a company based in Thailand. He traveled extensively for business during this time.

Upon retirement, the couple returned to Eunice and enjoyed life there for many years. Both were avid fans of the football Tigers from Louisiana State University. Jack also rooted for athletic teams of Boston College, the New York Giants of the NFL and the Boston Red Sox. As part of a family reunion in Eunice, during the World Series of 2018, Jack was able to cheer on the Red Sox to their fourth championship of this century.

Jack is survived by Jackie; Billy and Jennifer (Billy’s wife); along with four grandchildren, Ethan, Allison, Austin, and Emily. Jack was particularly proud of his grandchildren. Of his four siblings, three still live in Maine, Kathy Greenleaf (Dave) in Norway, Joe (the late Jet Price) and Steve (Judy Brooks) in Monmouth. Jack was an uncle to his siblings’ eight children; in addition to 10 grandnephews and grandnieces. A third brother, Jim (Mary Wills), lives in Portland, Ore.

A memorial service is planned by the family in Eunice this June.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous