WINTHROP – Michael Edward Foley, 68, died unexpectedly at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta on March 3, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on July 27, 1951, the son of Robert Emett Foley and Barbara Preble Foley. With his father in the Coast Guard, Mike learned to love the open waters at a very young age. Summers were spent at Loon Pond in Acton catching frogs and skipping clams. His love of the lakes continued later in life with entertaining friends and family on his pontoon boat on Wilson Pond.

Mike’s interest in rocks led to a degree in geology from the University of Maine at Orono, and to a career as a geologist with the State of Maine. He was crazy about basketball and spent many hours during his lunch hour playing with friends and former co-workers. When not in Maine, he and Cyndie enjoyed many trips to the Dominican Republic and other destinations.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara Foley.

He is survived by his life partner, Cyndie Hook; his daughter, Michele Foley of Dallas; his son, Robert Foley of Portland; his sister, Barbara Foley Robb and her husband John of San Antonio. He also is survived by his niece, Emily King and her husband Geoff and children of San Antonio; his nephew, Michael Robb and his wife Lisa and children of Cherry Hill Village, Colo. He also is survived by Cyndie’s two daughters, Sarah and Megan Vaughn of Oregon.

There will be a visitation hour for friends and family at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Robert’s Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop.

Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the

Harold Alfond

Cancer Center

MaineGeneral Health

Office of Philanthropy

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous