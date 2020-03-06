AUGUSTA – Richard Frank Baker, 58, of Augusta, died Friday Feb 28, 2020 at his home of natural causes.

He was born in Augusta, July 10, 1961, the son of Lawrence F. and Annette (LaChance) F. Baker.

Rick was last employed by Lucas Striping of Readfield.

Rick’s love was his Harley and rode many, many miles and knew Maine and New Hampshire’s geography like the back of his hand. He didn’t need a map. His smile will never fade in the eyes of his family and friends. Rick has taken his last ride on this earth but now soars high through the heavenly skies. He was taken from us way too soon. Rick will be tremendously missed and always loved by his sister, Pam and brother, Steve.

Rick was predeceased by his parents; and his half-brothers, Tom Baker and Larry Baker and half-sister, Geriene Theriault.

He is survived by his sister, Pam Baker, his brother, Steve Baker of Augusta, his half-brother, Dennis Finnemore and his wife, Barbara of Augusta, his half-sister, Donna Dewhurst and her husband, Jack of Cape Elizabeth; his son, Jeremiah Pynchon of South Portland; and his grandson, Cooper. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.

A celebration of Rick’s life and love will be held on March 14, 2020 at the American Legion, Post 2, Augusta, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

