SKOWHEGAN – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Roy C. Essex, 89, Feb. 28, 2020 at Redington Fairview-General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born May 3, 1930 in Irvington, N.J., the son of Roy and Gladys (Weigars) Essex.He grew up in New York City and later joined the United States Army. He was very proud of his service. After the service, he went to work at the A & P Tea Company in New Jersey until he retired.When he and his wife, Caroline, moved to Maine in 1982, they opened their own store in Skowhegan and later on, working at Hannaford part time. He later volunteered at Skowhegan Food Cupboard. Roy had a great sense of humor and loved and was loved by so many people.Roy is survived by his wife Caroline, sister Gladys Marra, brother Gary Essex; children, Mark Kresge and Alice Quirion, Diana Washburn and husband Tim, John Kresge Sr. and wife Rhonda, Annette Kresge, widow of son Michael Kresge. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Joseph Kresge and fiancé Holly, Amanda Kresge and husband Adam, Michael Kresge Jr. and wife Melanie, Jason Arsenault and wife Rachael, Marc Arsenault and Courtney Hall, Karyn Hei and husband Nicholas, Anthony Falco and girlfriend Ashley, John Kresge Jr. and fiancé Ashley, Christine Kresge and fiancé Aaron, and Tabetha Kresge. He also leaves behind 23 great-grandchildren and two children from a previous marriage, Michael and Michelle, two nieces, two nephews; special friends, Bob, Cathy, Carlton, David, Tina, Luge, Edith, Jackie, and Ken.A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring 2020 at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Roy’s memory to:

Skowhegan Community Food

16 Cariani St

.Skowhegan, ME 04976

