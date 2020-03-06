WATERVILLE – William Joseph Cullen, 97, passed away March 2 , 2020. Bill was born March 19, 1922 in Lewiston and was raised in Auburn, where he graduated from Edward Little High School in 1940. Bill attended University of Maine at Orono, studying civil engineering, graduating with the class of 44. His studies were interrupted by World War II and he served honorably as an Army officer in the Pacific Theater.He met his future wife, Jane Longfellow, at U Maine and they married in 1948. Together they raised their three children in their cherished home in Waterville. He quietly demonstrated and imparted the virtues of frugality, kindness, honesty, integrity, loyalty, and politeness to his children. Bill worked for AP Wyman, the Waterville Sewer District, and was the Superintendent of the Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District until he retired in 1988. In his retirement years he and Jane loved to travel and spent many happy days at the cottage at Gardner’s Lake in East Machias, where he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bill took great pleasure in puttering around the house and garden. Bill also really enjoyed woodworking and was a very talented craftsman, with all of his family enjoying his workmanship in their homes. Bill kept fit walking most mornings with a local Waterville walking group.He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Jane Longfellow Cullen. He is survived by his son John and his wife Natasha of Topsham, daughter Peg and her husband Ron of Hollis and his daughter Kate and her husband Brent of East Falmouth, Mass.His cherished grandchildren include Allyson, Heather, Andrew and Emily. Additionally Bill was blessed to have two great-grandchildren, Layla and Jacob. Family and Friends may visit from 10 – 11 a.m.on March 20, 2020 at Gallant Funeral Home 10 Elm St., Waterville. A committal service with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family suggests donation to: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth And Community Center 126 North St. Waterville, ME 04901

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous