“Maine home sales and prices shoot up in January,” (Feb. 21)
Median price of Maine home sales, January 2019: $200,000
Median price of Maine home sales, January 2020: $220,900
Year-to-year increase in median home sale price: 10.45%
Wage necessary for full-time worker in Maine to afford the average one-bedroom apartment: nearly $16 an hour
Average renter’s wage in Maine: less than $12 an hour
Number of affordable housing units in Maine: 13,824
Number of Maine households on waiting list for affordable housing: nearly 33,000
Number of new units built each year: about 250
Funding for housing passed last month by legislators: $80 million in tax credits
“Report questions effectiveness of Maine tax incentive programs,” (Feb. 14)
Amount of property taxes forgiven by the state Business Equipment Tax Exemption program, fiscal year 2018: $58.5 million
Amount reimbursed by the state to municipalities: 61%
Loss to municipalities: $22.8 million
Portion of program administration costs returned to municipalities: 10%
Amount of property taxes reimbursed by state Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement program, same period: $29.1 million
Average BETR reimbursement of top 8% of beneficiaries: $202,604
Average BETR reimbursement of bottom 92% of beneficiaries: $5,611
Impact of programs’ on capital investment, according to Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability: “Likely marginal”
“Maine proposal to help homeless students graduate moves on,” (Feb. 23)
Maine’s overall high school graduation rate, 2018: 86.8%
Graduation rate for homeless students: 57.7%
Graduation rate for students in foster care: 56%
Number of homeless youth in Maine, 2017: 2,515
Increase in homeless youth, 2014-17: 30%
Number of Maine children in foster care: approximately 1,900
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: News by the numbers
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t fund abortion with tax dollars
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 6
-
Business
Coronavirus fears clear store shelves of masks, sanitizers, wipes
-
Local & State
Week in Photos Feb. 28-March 6, 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.