WASHINGTON — Candidates for Washington’s select board seat cited town garage maintenance and a massive tsunami that could kill millions of people as pressing issues ahead of this month’s annual Town Meeting election.

Incumbent selectman Tom Johnston will take on political newcomer ShaRon Kelly for a Washington Select Board seat at the town’s annual Town Meeting elections on March 27.

Kelly said in an interview that he was keeping his stances on issues quiet until he was elected later, although he expressed concerns with a perceived lack of planning for a potential tsunami caused by an asteroid striking the Eastern seaboard, as well as “alien deception” and “so-called aliens and their terraforming.”

“We’re talking about a tsunami that is 1,000-feet high,” said Kelly, who at one point during the interview said that he was not crazy. “Millions will die on this, but we have no planning board ready for this.”

Voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 27 at the Gibbs Library. The open Town Meeting will take place at 10 a.m. March 28 at Prescott Memorial School.

Johnston, 64, is a former Washington fire chief and has served on the town’s select board for five years. Johnston said four generations of his family have been on the select board and his family has lived in Washington since 1886.

Johnston said he can’t point to specific achievements he is proud of as a selectman, but he said he has been an instrumental part of the budget process. When asked what issues he would like to tackle if reelected, he said work needs to be done on the town’s garage.

Johnston said people should vote for him because he “understands the job and what needs to be done.”

“I’m fiscally conservative, but not afraid to spend money where it needs to be spent,” he said, adding that he prefers to spend more money if it means getting the job done right the first time.

Kelly, a 67-year-old Vietnam Air Force veteran, said he was running for the position because he needed a job and “it’s something to do.” He said he previously worked in construction and as a truck driver.

“It’s my civic duty to do something,” Kelly said.

He has never served on a board in Washington, Kelly said, but was previously vice president of the South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association. He said he has had interest in more prominent political positions.

“If I had my way, I would have run for Sen. Collins’ office,” Kelly said. “I would have told the damn truth to everybody.”

When asked why people should vote for him, he said if voters want “someone that’s going to be honest and truthful” and loyal to the Constitution of the United States, then he is the right choice.

“A lot of people don’t like my politics and views, but all I say is here’s the law,” he said. “I don’t write the laws, but I find them.”

Kelly said he saw some evidence of government misconduct in Washington, but didn’t “really want to share right at the moment.”

“Things are red-flagged around here that should not be red-flagged,” he said.

Two positions on the Regional School Unit 40 school board are also on the ballot this year. Town Clerk Mary Anderson said Guy Bourrie will run unopposed for his seat and no one is running for the seat currently occupied by Richard Bissett.

