Bob Moore of South China was recently hired as the executive director of the Augusta Food Bank.

Moore, a graduate of Thomas College in Waterville, has previously held management positions in the footwear, food service, utility, construction, higher education and nonprofit sectors, according to a news release from the food bank. He returned to his alma mater in 2010 as Thomas College’s senior vice president of advancement, overseeing the college’s development, alumni relations, career services, and event and conference services areas. At Thomas, he also led two capital campaigns while increasing donor engagement and annual fundraising results four-fold.

Moore was also a founding board member of Camp KV for Kids, past treasurer of the Kennebec Valley YMCA, past chairman and current treasurer of the Cony High School All-Sports Boosters, and spent more than 15 years coaching youth sports at the Kennebec Valley YMCA, Augusta East Little League and Augusta Babe Ruth. He was a member of Team Cony, a private citizen’s group that raised more than $1.5 million to help fund construction of the new Cony High School, a member of the new Cony High School building committee, and is currently leading the fundraising effort for the Cony High School Turf Field Project.

Moore was inducted into the Kennebec Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and honored as Le Club Calumet’s Outstanding Citizen in 2007.

HealthReach welcomes new board members for 2020

WATERVILLE — Four new members have joined HealthReach Community Health Centers’ Governing Board of Directors, according to a news release from Connie Coggins, president and CEO.

Jack Ducharme serves as the vice president and regional community banker at Skowhegan Savings in Somerset County. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Thomas College and is a founding member of the Madison Business Alliance. A Madison selectman serving his third term, he has also been treasurer of the Madison Area Health Council, the local community board which advises Madison Area Health Center, since 2017.

Candy Henderly, MPH, began her 10-year career in health care as a certified medical assistant in 2009 before transitioning to practice management until 2015. She earned her master’s in public health from Ohio State University in 2017 before moving to Maine, where she oversees the operations of the Penobscot Nation Health Department as community health director for the Penobscot Nation. She has been a part of the MaineCare Advisory Board offering feedback on policy development and State Plan Amendments affecting Maine’s Medicaid services since August 2019.

Juliana Richard holds a Master of Science in teaching and administration from Springfield College and is the second selectperson for the town of Bingham and president of the Old Canada Road Historical Society. In 2010, she retired from her career in education, in which she served as principal at Regional School Unit 83/Maine School Administrative District 12 and of Dexter Middle School.

Martin Weiss is a lifelong resident of central Maine and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Tufts University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. After 36 years in civil service positions, Weiss retired from his information technology career in July 2017. He has served as secretary and president of USA Track and Field, as well as secretary and board member of Temple Bethel El in Augusta.

Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards $40,000 in grants

BANGOR — The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded $40,461 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The foundation awards grants to nonprofits whose initiatives make communities more prosperous, more livable and more vibrant. Grant applications are reviewed quarterly for organizations located in market areas served by Bangor Savings.

The following local nonprofits received Bangor Savings Bank Foundation grants:











• The Maine Jumpstart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy in Augusta will help implement a pilot cohort to empower educators to improve access and the quality of financial education through virtual and in-person trainings.



• Code Maine Coding Academy in Dover-Foxcroft will provide a nine-month, tuition-free, software development and professional skills training to under-advantaged high school graduates in the Maine Highlands region.















Camden National Bank donates nearly $7,500 to Maine high schools

CAMDEN — The weekend of March 3, Camden National Bank gave nearly $7,500 in donations to 10 Maine high school teams in the communities where it has banking centers for the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships. The support made it possible for more than 1,500 students to attend this year’s games in Portland, Bangor and Augusta and cheer on their friends and classmates. The bank has now carried on this community tradition for 11 years, donating nearly $60,000 total to Maine high schools and enabling more than 12,000 students to attend championship games for free.

This unique sponsorship originally started when a bank employee called attention to the fact that many high school students do not have the funds to buy tickets and see their teams play in the championships. Those students miss out on seeing the game and being a part of this important community event. The employee brought her concern and idea to the bank, and they committed to supporting the students with tickets, free of charge.

Towns supported by the bank in the 2020 State Championship games were Hampden, York, Auburn, Saco, Winthrop, Machias, Hermon and Greenville.

Kennebec Savings Bank promotes Carol Payne to assistant vice president

AUGUSTA — Carol Payne has been promoted to assistant vice president, vendor management and security officer at Kennebec Savings Bank, according to a news release from bank President and CEO Andrew Silsby.

Payne joined the bank in 2016 as vendor and security manager. As assistant vice president, Payne will oversee the bank’s physical security and continue to manage contacts and vendor relationships.

“Carol has brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the bank’s vendor and security programs,” said Silsby. “The bank and its customers will benefit greatly from her leadership in this expanded position.”

“I am pleased to take on these new responsibilities for the bank,” said Payne. “I look forward to playing a bigger role in ensuring the safety and security of our bank and its assets.”

UPS honors eight Maine drivers for 25 years of safe driving

PORTLAND — Eight elite UPS drivers from Maine are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Maine boasts 67 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 1,804 years of accident-free driving. David Bradford, of Standish, is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 40 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 611 total full-time UPS drivers in Maine.

The eight honorees include Everett Beal, of Ellsworth; Mark Clark, of Lewiston; Anthony Greenlaw, of Cushing; Shaun McDuffie, of Caribou; Philip Norton III, of Limerick; James Obrion Jr., of Raymond; Mark Parlee, of Brewer; and Randy Stevens, of Monmouth.

U.S. Cellular’s ‘Community Connections’ Program supports Maine youth

For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations in Maine can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program. Whether it’s a Little League baseball team, high school debate team, marching band, youth cheer squad or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign their group up at uscellular.com/communityconnections to start earning sponsorship support without the need to sell candy bars, wash cars or sell coupon books, according to a news release from U.S. Cellular.

Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups representing youth up to grade 12 grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization — up to $1,000 — and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.

Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, visit uscellular.com.

Retailer Hobby Lobby to hold Waterville opening

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, opens in Waterville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand opening celebration on Monday at 9 a.m.

The Waterville store is Hobby Lobby’s third location in Maine. Scott Mulcahy is the store manager of the 50,000-square-foot retail facility located at Main Street in the Elm Plaza.

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

