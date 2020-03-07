The Maine Community Foundation’s Fund for Maine Land Conservation has awarded just over $178,105 in grants to 23 organizations to support conservation projects across Maine, according to a news release from the foundation.

Grantees include:

• Frenchman Bay Conservancy, to use a new tool to engage Ellsworth residents in discussions and intentional planning around growth, business, land use, housing and conservation;

• Southern Maine Conservation Collaborative, to support a planning year for Relearning Place Intensive Program, a semester-length program for emerging environmental leaders grounded in conservation and place;

• Town of Grand Isle, to conduct planning for a community nature conservation and outdoor recreation initiative for greater accessibility and to secure funding for implementation and sustainability; and

• The Fund for Maine Land Conservation seeks to support projects that encourage preservation of Maine’s land. The grant program has four objectives: help preserve traditional uses of land and working landscapes; provide for continued public access and recreational use; protect sensitive ecological areas; and promote greater appreciation of the environment.

Changes are being made to the conservation grant program at the foundation. The new criteria and guidelines will be released, along with the new application, by July 1, and the next deadline will be Sept. 15

For a complete list of 2019 grants, visit mainecf.org.

For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or 412-0839.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.

