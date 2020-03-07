NORRIDGEWOCK – Ellery N. Stevens, 79, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born Aug. 16, 1940 in Smithfield, the son of Lawrence H. and Mary E. (Foss) Stevens.

He attended Skowhegan Area High School. Ellery worked in the shoe shop as well as helping on the family dairy farm where he lived until his parents passed in the early 1990s, then he moved to Norridgewock. He was a member of the Smithfield Grange, Norridgewock Masons, and Norridgewock Congregational Church. He was always active and dedicated to the organizations he belonged to.

llery is survived by two brothers, Clarence Stevens of Lewiston, Alton Stevens of Sidney, two sisters, Vera Stuart and husband John of Belgrade, Betsy Targett of New Hampshire; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Charlotte and Kevin for the friendship shown to Ellery in the past years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church in Norridgewock with Nancy Green officiating.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funerial Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make

donations in Ellery’s memory to the

Norridgewock

Congregational Church

36 River Road

Norridgewock ME 04957

