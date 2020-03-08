A Bangor man was killed Sunday after he was unable to stop at a snowmobile intersection and crashed his sled into trees in Piscataquis County.

Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, identified the victim as 42-year-old Andrew Purdue.

Purdue was operating his 1993 Polaris snowmobile near the Medford and Lakeview town line when he passed a member of his riding party at a high speed. Purdue slid through an intersection in the trail before striking several trees.

He initially was responsive, but lost consciousness. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive him using CPR, but declared him dead at 1:55 p.m. The accident was reported at 12:20 p.m.

