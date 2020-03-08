Anyone who has served in the Legislature since automobiles became, as young people say today, “a thing,” has been asked more times than they can remember when the state is going to fix this road or that one.

Well, as it turns out, the Maine Department of Transportation not only does the job of plowing snow, repairing roads, and maintaining bridges, they are also planners. The “Three Year Plan” developed by DOT staff is a comprehensive look at which road projects have been prioritized to be completed in the next 36 months.

The plan shows the region, town, description and cost of each planned project. To see a list of the projects in the latest three-year plan, go to: https://www.maine.gov/mdot/projects/workplan/

You can also go to https://www.maine.gov/mdot/projects/workplan/search/ to use an Interactive Work Plan to search by town for more details.

Each of these pages has a link to an interactive statewide map that you can use to learn more about the plans for Maine’s roads and bridges.

Senate District 16 includes Albion, Benton, Clinton, Fairfield, Unity Township, Waterville and Winslow. You can see the DOT work plan for these towns at: https://bit.ly/3cdtpkq

As most Mainers know, warmer spring temperatures mean the frost beneath the roads will be melting, but not uniformly under every road. This means there will be bumps, divots and potholes that you haven’t seen before.

Be careful to watch for the old-fashioned Maine frost heave when you drive, and if you use or have a project that needs heavy trucks or equipment, remember that many roads will be posted against heavy loads until the thaw has left and the road has settled evenly back into place.

And as always, please drive safely.

Sen. Scott Cyrway

R-Albion

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous