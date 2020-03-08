As a representative of the Maine Poor People’s Campaign, I enjoyed seeing a recent letter describing the important work of the Greater Waterville Community Investors, who offer critical assistance to local individuals and families who otherwise might have gone hungry, homeless, or worse (“Help others to make community stronger,” Feb. 25).

There are other amazing institutions and programs in the Waterville area that consistently and compassionately assist our struggling neighbors: the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Evening Sandwich Program, Waterville Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen, KVCAP, South End Teen Center, ReStore and Waterville Habitat for Humanity, and the Essentials Closet, just to name a few.

I have gotten to know many of the people involved with these organizations and programs. I am always impressed with their deep commitment, generosity, and wisdom. We are indeed fortunate to have such wonderful community members who are willing to give of their time, energy and resources to others.

But my work with the PPC also empowers me to dream of an even better future, where all such organizations and programs cease to be necessary, and where — in this richest of all countries —everybody has enough to eat, a decent place to live and a job that pays a living wage. It’s a place where racism and bigotry are dead, we cherish life enough to want to save the planet, the last war has finally been brought to a close, and true democracy is a reality.

And while I dream, I will also continue to work with all my might toward these goals. On June 20, I’ll be marching in D.C. with thousands of other hardworking dreamers from across this country who will not rest until our dream comes true. Won’t you join us? Go to www.poorpeoplescampaign.org.

Elizabeth Leonard

Maine Poor People’s Campaign

email protected

Waterville

