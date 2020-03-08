TAUNTON & RAYNHAM ACADEMY GRANT — A 38-year-old Lewiston man died Saturday evening after the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree in northern Somerset County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Shawn Chamberlain was traveling south on a 2018 Polaris 800 XC along ITS 88 in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant at about 5 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree, according to a statement from the department.

The location is near the town of Rockwood, close to Moosehead Lake.

Chamberlain’s riding partner witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately, then flagging down a passing motorist who called 911, according to rescue workers.

Maine game wardens and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and continued CPR until Chamberlain was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., according to officials, who said speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The incident remained under investigation Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous