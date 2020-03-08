OAKLAND — An Oakland apartment building that is home to 12 people was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to the eight-unit building at 85 Smithfield Road, according to Oakland Fire Chief David Coughlin.

Coughlin said the fire was believed to have started on an outside porch and then extended into two apartments. The other six apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

The 12 occupants were evacuated safely and there were no injuries, Coughlin said.

Firefighters from Belgrade, Sidney, Smithfield and Rome also responded to the call, along with Delta Ambulance.

The cause of the blaze was still being investigated Sunday afternoon by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
fire, oakland maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles