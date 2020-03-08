OAKLAND — An Oakland apartment building that is home to 12 people was damaged by fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to the eight-unit building at 85 Smithfield Road, according to Oakland Fire Chief David Coughlin.
Coughlin said the fire was believed to have started on an outside porch and then extended into two apartments. The other six apartments sustained smoke and water damage.
The 12 occupants were evacuated safely and there were no injuries, Coughlin said.
Firefighters from Belgrade, Sidney, Smithfield and Rome also responded to the call, along with Delta Ambulance.
The cause of the blaze was still being investigated Sunday afternoon by the Office of State Fire Marshal.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Red Claws
Despite Tacko’s return, Red Claws falter late against Windy City
-
Business
Maine lobstermen to federal regulators: We’re not killing right whales
-
UMaine Sports
Sidelines: Through injuries, Black Bears persevere
-
Local & State
New destroyers under construction at BIW
-
Local & State
Gardiner marijuana rules nearly set, raise concerns about cost
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.