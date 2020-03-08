OAKLAND — An Oakland apartment building that is home to 12 people was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to the eight-unit building at 85 Smithfield Road, according to Oakland Fire Chief David Coughlin.

Coughlin said the fire was believed to have started on an outside porch and then extended into two apartments. The other six apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

The 12 occupants were evacuated safely and there were no injuries, Coughlin said.

Firefighters from Belgrade, Sidney, Smithfield and Rome also responded to the call, along with Delta Ambulance.

The cause of the blaze was still being investigated Sunday afternoon by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

