VASSALBORO – James “Jim” Maynard Shea, 76, passed on Feb. 15, 2020 in Zephyrhills, Fla. He was born in Gardiner, on Dec. 29, 1943, son of Maynard and Madeline (Allen) Shea. Jim was a graduate of Gardiner High School.

He served in the United States Army for two years and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Jim loved his country and supported our military servicemen and servicewomen. Before his retirement, Jim worked for the State of Maine for 25 years as a high-pressure boiler operator.

He married Shirley A. Bowie on May 14, 1988, in Vassalboro. In their early retirement, Jim and Shirley traveled to Arizona to spend winters with family. They later bought a home in Zephyrhills, Fla. and spent winters there and summered at their home on Webber Pond in Vassalboro. Jim was addicted to the warm weather, but also loved traveling to Northern Maine to camp and fish with Shirley.

Jim enjoyed yard sales, antiquing, traveling, and sightseeing. He loved the Southwest and collecting Native American art. Jim relished time with his family and friends. He always had a big smile on his face and a Schaefer beer in his hand.

Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Vassalboro; son, Clifford Shea of Augusta, foster children, William Wilson of St. Louis, Mo. and Peter Wilson of Waterville, stepdaughter, Pamela Hayes and husband James of Tempe, Ariz., stepsons, Darrell Bowie and wife Susan of Litchfield and Norris “Butch” Bowie and wife Victoria of Windsor; grandstepsons, Jason Bowie and wife Betsy of Richmond, Aaron Hayes and wife Nicole of Tempe, Ariz., grandstepdaughters, Amber Tate of Tempe, Ariz., Amanda McDonough and husband John of Lisbon, Jillian Dearborn and partner Dan Lambert of Chelsea, Cassie Boucher and husband Pete, and Jordan Bowie of Washington, D.C. Jim also had many great-grandstepchildren.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and stepdaughter, Brenda Bowie.

Funeral service will be at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd. Augusta on Friday, June 26 at 2 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »