SOLON — Voters at Saturday’s annual town meeting approved a $960,170 budget and opted to allow an adult-use marijuana store to operate within the community.

The 60 voters in attendance approved the article after amending it to stipulate the one dispensary now operating in Solon, Limited Edition Farm, would be the only company authorized to open an adult-use marijuana store.

Voters approved another article calling for the town to place a 180-day moratorium on any marijuana-related business. During that time, a committee will be formed to draft ordinances for adult-use and for medical marijuana.

The town will likely hold a special town meeting to discuss the ordinances, according to Selectmen Chair Elaine Aloes.

Voters also approved big-ticket items, including $115,000, plus reimbursements, for winter roads; $115,000, plus reimbursements, for summer roads; and $215,000 for the road paving reserve account.

The reimbursements come from Federal Emergency Management Agency and Local Road Assistance Program funds that were used to cover the overage of the winter and summer road accounts from 2019.

Municipal and school board elections were also held Saturday morning.

The 109 people who voted elected Sarah Davis to a three-year term as selectman, Wayne Johnson to a one-year term as selectman, Gary Bishop to a one-year term as road commissioner and Laura Layman to a three-year term on the Maine Administrative District 79 board of directors.

The Solon Pine Tree 4-H Club held a bake sale and luncheon at Saturday’s meeting. Proceeds from the sale were donated to the Solon Food Cupboard, and money from a luncheon went back to the 4-H Club.

