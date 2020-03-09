ANSON — Voters at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting approved a $1.7 million budget and an ordinance regarding recreational marijuana retailers within the municipality.

The ordinance authorizes selectmen to regulate the location, licensing and operation of retail marijuana establishments within the town. It also lays out the process of permit application, security requirements, license requirements, state laws, regulations and penalties for violating the ordinance.

Town Clerk Tammy Murray said the board of selectmen will sign the ordinance Tuesday.

Big ticket items voters approved include $338,230 for administration, which includes the selectmen’s wages, $122,620 for the fire department and $489,636 for the highway department.

Voters also approved the construction of a parking lot on Main Street on the property owned by Eagle Creek Hydro and approved a $600,000 bond for road paving.

Municipal and school board elections were held on Saturday morning.

The 171 people who elected James Smith to a three-year term as a selectman, Gary Anderson to a three-year term as a trustee for the Anson-Madison Sanitary District and Ralph Withee to a three-year term as a trustee for the Anson & Madison Water District.

Judith Dunphy and Grace Carriero were elected to three-year terms as school board directors for Regional School Unit/School Administrative District 78 and Heather Longley to a one-year term as school board director.

