BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College has confirmed that a student studying in Italy returned to campus for 24 hours late last week, leaving the college to sanitize buildings the student visited to reduce the risk of exposure to a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, a respiratory disease first detected in China, has now been detected in more than 70 locations countries, according to the CDC, infecting more than 93,000 people and killing 3,190. About a dozen Mainers are currently being tested for the flu-like coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, while some 109,000 cases had been reported worldwide as of Sunday.

Six Bowdoin College students were studying in Italy where there have been more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday. The students have returned to the U.S. but the college said last week none of the students would return to the campus this semester in response to the outbreak.

The Bowdoin Orient reported Saturday, however, that two students had been seen on the college campus Thursday. According to the student paper, students studying abroad were sent an email by the college’s director of off-campus study and international programs on March 1 and told not to return to campus this semester.

Mary Baumgartner, the executive director of communications and public affairs for Bowdoin College, said one of the six students was on campus last week.

“All of the students who left Italy were instructed that they are not to come back to campus for any reason,” Baumgartner stated in an email.

She declined to comment on whether the student faces discipline for not adhering to the instructions not to return to campus.

According to a notice on the Bowdoin website, a student who had been studying in Italy had returned home and visited the campus from 5 p.m. on Thursday until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, “when we became aware of their presence and they were asked to leave campus and return home.”

The student visited a Brunswick Apartment, Chamberlain Hall and the lobby of Coles Tower, according to the letter signed by Matt Orlando and Janet Lohmann, the college’s senior vice president for finance and administration and treasurer and the senior vice president and dean for student affairs, respectively.

“In consultation with our campus physician, we do not believe that there is a significant risk that these students were exposed to the novel coronavirus while in Italy, nor is either student presenting any of the symptoms of COVID-19,” the letter states. “In an abundance of caution, we will be sanitizing the areas of campus that the student who came into campus visited.”

Another of the six students did not return to campus but visited downtown Brunswick last week where they were in contact with another Bowdoin student who lives in student housing.

According to the college officials, the two students returning to Brunswick had left Italy shortly before a level 3 warning went into effect by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday to avoid nonessential travel to Italy.

Because the six students who were all in Italy have returned home, Baumgartner said she doesn’t know if any have been tested for the coronavirus have been tested. To her knowledge, none have displayed any symptoms. Spring break started Friday and ends March 23.

Another of the six students was in a separate program in Italy in which a student from another college has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bowdoin College student has not had any symptoms and has been isolated a home.

Judy Kelsh, a spokeswoman with Mid Coast Hospital, said the Brunswick hospital is prepared for anyone infected with the coronavirus.

As of early Monday afternoon, no one has tested positive for the virus in Maine yet.

Kelsh stressed that people should stay home if they are sick, wash their hands frequently and cover their mouth when they cough and sneeze. It’s the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. The public should also keep cleaning supplies at home and at the workspace and vehicle to sanitize frequently used surfaces and hands, and stock up on food and supplies so individuals can stay home if they become sick.

The hospital is asking those who are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath to call their primary care provider before coming to the practice, walk-in clinic or emergency department.

