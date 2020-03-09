If guns were as regulated as automobiles, there would be titles and tags at each point of sale, gun training, a written test, a practical test, health requirements, liability insurance on each gun, and renewals and inspections at regular intervals.
But Sen. Susan Collins supports the kind of reckless gun policies that have resulted in the deaths of 39,773 people in the U.S. in 2017 (the most recent year for which complete data is available). She voted twice for amendments to allow concealed carry reciprocity, and co-sponsored one of the amendments.
Susan Collins is not protecting us, she is protecting her career and the current administration. Hello, future. Bye bye, Susan.
Susan Silverio
Lincolnville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Coronavirus cartoon misses the facts
-
Politics
Huge primary turnout seen as a sign of energized Democrats
-
Schools and Education
Coronavirus forces Maine schools to think about contingency plans
-
Letters to the Editor
Support Collins’ asylum-seekers bill
-
Letters to the Editor
Regulate guns like automobiles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.