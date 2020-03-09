If guns were as regulated as automobiles, there would be titles and tags at each point of sale, gun training, a written test, a practical test, health requirements, liability insurance on each gun, and renewals and inspections at regular intervals.

But Sen. Susan Collins supports the kind of reckless gun policies that have resulted in the deaths of 39,773 people in the U.S. in 2017 (the most recent year for which complete data is available). She voted twice for amendments to allow concealed carry reciprocity, and co-sponsored one of the amendments.

Susan Collins is not protecting us, she is protecting her career and the current administration. Hello, future. Bye bye, Susan.

Susan Silverio

Lincolnville

