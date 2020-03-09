Skowhegan Area High School has announced the following students were named to its second-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — All A’s: Eli Blodgett, Lauren Enright, Olivia Hatch, Matush Prokop and Emily Reichenbach.
High honors: Abigail Bolvin, Samantha Bonneau, Sydney Knights-Curtis, Gabriella Martin, Meredith Mitchell, Abbygale Paquet, McKayla Perrault, Damion Scanlin, Jacob Scanlin, Alyssa Sterry, Zebulon Tibbetts, Cadence Washburn and Ning Xie.
Honors: Ivey Bickford, Jade Corson, Molly Frost, Daniel Giroux, Abigail Hart, Brooklyn Hubbard, Caitlin Kotelnikov, Kyle Lee, Braden McCarty, Jeremy Mora and Alivia Rac.
Juniors — All A’s: Caleb Daigneault, Makenzie Tessier and Sam Voter.
High honors: Blaize Aiken, Haley Bellerose, Cheyenne Giles, Unity Hodges, Caleb Johnson, Brianna Labbe, Miles Lambke, Isaiah McGann, Ella Siren, Elizabeth Steeves, Kylee Thorndike and Dawson Turcotte.
Honors: Brayden Alward, Kylie Bean, Darcy Cram, Maritza Frost, Faith Giles, Cole Herrick, Jada Hurlbutt, Hunter Olson and Elyza Sirois.
Sophomores— All A’s: Jasmyne Beaulieu, Jaycie Christopher, Ella Conway, Alexandria Lyons, Ashley Mason and Emma Smith.
High honors: Melanie Bradley, Danielle Bradley, Jordin Carey, Colby Carrier, Tomas Cesak, Hailey Coutoulakis, Emily Dunbar, Riley Fitzpatrick, Rylee Kinney, Allison Lohn, Meygan Longstaff, Benjamin Morgan, Annah Perkins, Jacob Quirion, Sarah Roberts, Danica Shanoski, Aaron Taylor, Kiara Warren, Payson Washburn and Mason Wolfe.
Honors: Dylan Corson, Reese Danforth, Charles Frost, Dennis Neal, Hannah Plourde, Michael Reynolds, Emilee Roderick and Emma Shaw.
Freshmen — All A’s: Kate Anderson, Leanna Breard, Orion Dickinson, John Donoghue, Dawson Fletcher and Paige Gilbert.
High honors: Tyler Annis, Oliver Barden, Wyatt Brown, Lacey Cram, Nyah Gunst, Ahnalese Higgins, Bryson Jacques, Norah Jewell, Nevaeh Legasse, Callaway LePage, Aryana Lewis, Joseph Linkletter, Kaden Luce, Hunter McEwen, Jakub Prokop, Jackson Quinn, Ethan Rhoades, Leah Rossignol, Kaden Salley, Brayden Saucier, Adam Savage, Samantha Schweizer, Richard Snowman and Michael Welch.
Honors: Skyla Aubut, Vincent Cassiani, Marshall Easler, Kaitlyn Johndro, Matthew Johnson, Collin LePage, Kyle LePage, Dillon Moore, Maddy Thorndike and Savannah White.
