SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 21-25, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Queen Akers, 25, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 13, 2019, in Fairfield, 24-hour jail sentence.

Ronald Grover, 65, of North Anson, on Aug. 5, 2019, in North Anson: hindering apprehension or prosecution, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence. On Oct. 19, 2019, in The Forks: violating protection from abuse order, 30-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, 30-day jail sentence.

Jennie L. Haines, 54, of Jackman, operating under the influence June 2, 2018, in Jackman, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Joshua J. Mortimer, 21, of Mount Vernon, on Oct. 20, 2019, in Hartland: motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, $500 fine; violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence.

Seth P. Nichols, 30, of Madison, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 21, 2019, in Madison, 90-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Rebekah Rodrigue, 28, of Skowhegan, refusing to sign criminal summons Oct. 24, 2019, in Madison, 12-hour jail sentence.

Michael Towle, 47, of Pittsfield, gross sexual assault June 1, 2017, in Pittsfield, 20-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Samantha R. White, 24, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Oct. 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, 48-hour jail sentence.

